Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,405,200 shares, a growth of 678.1% from the February 13th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 936.8 days.

NWARF remained flat at $$0.80 on Friday. 122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,174. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $8.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA engages in the provision of aviation, other transport, and travel-related activities. It operates through the following business areas: People and Services, Aircraft Operations, Assets and Financing, and Other Business Areas. The People and Services business area includes crew, airline and crew support, and administrative functions.

