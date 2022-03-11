Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,405,200 shares, a growth of 678.1% from the February 13th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 936.8 days.
NWARF remained flat at $$0.80 on Friday. 122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,174. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $8.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.
About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NWARF)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.