Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) rose 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.66. Approximately 356,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,596,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.23.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.