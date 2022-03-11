Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NWFL stock remained flat at $$27.40 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,599. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Norwood Financial by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Norwood Financial by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

