Nuvectis Pharma Inc’s (NASDAQ:NVCT) Quiet Period To Expire on March 16th

Nuvectis Pharma’s (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 16th. Nuvectis Pharma had issued 3,200,000 shares in its public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ NVCT opened at $8.26 on Friday. Nuvectis Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

In related news, CEO Ron Bentsur bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $47,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. Nuvectis Pharma Inc is based in Fort Lee, NJ.

