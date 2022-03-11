NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$5.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NUVSF stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.