Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Nuwellis stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. Nuwellis has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 247.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuwellis (Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuwellis (NUWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.