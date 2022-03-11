NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,889,180. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $122.72 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.25 and its 200 day moving average is $255.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.17.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

