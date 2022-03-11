Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $21.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.81. Nxt-ID has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nxt-ID by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 128,346 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nxt-ID by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nxt-ID in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nxt-ID in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nxt-ID in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

