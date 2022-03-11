Oakley Capital Investments Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:OCI opened at GBX 408 ($5.35) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £728.69 million and a P/E ratio of 4.85. Oakley Capital Investments has a one year low of GBX 290.75 ($3.81) and a one year high of GBX 454 ($5.95). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 410.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 385.58.
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.98) target price on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
About Oakley Capital Investments (Get Rating)
Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.
