Oakley Capital Investments Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:OCI opened at GBX 408 ($5.35) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £728.69 million and a P/E ratio of 4.85. Oakley Capital Investments has a one year low of GBX 290.75 ($3.81) and a one year high of GBX 454 ($5.95). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 410.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 385.58.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.98) target price on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Richard Lightowler acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £104,750 ($137,251.05).

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

