Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Lowered to $10.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OTLY. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a reduce rating and a $7.80 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oatly Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 15.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY traded down 0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 23,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,656. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 7.06 and its 200-day moving average is 10.84. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 5.09 and a 1 year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

