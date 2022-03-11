Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,372.50 ($31.09).

Several analysts have commented on OCDO shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.00) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,550 ($20.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($26.07) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.27) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

OCDO stock traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,200 ($15.72). 1,583,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of £9.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,401.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,643.10. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,060.50 ($13.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,255 ($29.55).

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,318 ($17.27) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.90 ($13,038.39). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 786 shares of company stock worth $1,040,254.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

