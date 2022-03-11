Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Price Target Increased to $22.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $16.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Oceaneering International by 1.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 321,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 329,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in Oceaneering International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 100,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

