Oddz (ODDZ) Hits Market Cap of $5.02 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, Oddz has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $5.02 million and $412,053.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00045504 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.52 or 0.06571758 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,795.08 or 1.00157062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00041896 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,352,139 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.