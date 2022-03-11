Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV Sells 11,052 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,052 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 22,856.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,509,000 after acquiring an additional 134,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,148,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.25. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus dropped their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.71.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

