Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

OMER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 755.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 469,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,268. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. Omeros has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $382.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.28). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

