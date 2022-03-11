Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,606,000 after purchasing an additional 501,976 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,543,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,210,000 after purchasing an additional 287,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,398,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,265,000 after purchasing an additional 302,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,099,000 after purchasing an additional 120,655 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OMC opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.34.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

