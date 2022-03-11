OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Update

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMRNY traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.73. 50,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,336. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.48. OMRON has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $107.49.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that OMRON will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMRNY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OMRON by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,542,000 after purchasing an additional 58,552 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OMRON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in OMRON by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in OMRON by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

