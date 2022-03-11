ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. ON24 has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $610.77 million and a P/E ratio of -23.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,200.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ON24 in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ON24 by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

