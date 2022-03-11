OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) by 128.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.92% of OncoSec Medical worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 61,689 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OncoSec Medical in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ ONCS opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $39.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.96. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.28.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. On average, research analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

