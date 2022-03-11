One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE OLP traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $30.95. The company had a trading volume of 50,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,708. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

OLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 100.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties (Get Rating)

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.