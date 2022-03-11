Onooks Tops 1-Day Volume of $145,210.00 (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Onooks has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $145,210.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onooks coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001165 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Onooks has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046563 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.61 or 0.06587999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,177.29 or 1.00092827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042052 BTC.

About Onooks

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

