Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.93 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.320-$2.460 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.80.

NASDAQ:OPRT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.05. 145,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,604. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $417.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth $3,789,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Oportun Financial by 466.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 173,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 143,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Oportun Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

