Oppenheimer Weighs in on Utz Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Utz Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UTZ. Stephens lowered Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Utz Brands news, CEO Dylan Lissette acquired 7,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,539.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio F. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $353,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617 and sold 44,704 shares valued at $746,027. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

