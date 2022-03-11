Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Oracle has increased its dividend by 16.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Oracle has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oracle to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Oracle stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

