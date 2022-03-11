Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 903,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,171. The firm has a market cap of $212.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.43. Oracle has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $947,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

