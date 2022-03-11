Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.21.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

