Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) VP Sells $817,488.04 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $817,488.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ORGO traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 18.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

