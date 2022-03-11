Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $107.60 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $95.79 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $76,742,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

