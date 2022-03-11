Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $6.21. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 94,394 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

