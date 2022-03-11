Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $6.21. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 94,394 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.
About Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxbridge Re (OXBR)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.