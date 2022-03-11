Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 78,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,182,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,240,000.

NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $42.00 on Friday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86.

