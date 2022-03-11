Pacific Wealth Management Sells 27,309 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Pacific Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,309 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 22.9% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pacific Wealth Management owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $30,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,274,000 after buying an additional 108,865 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 56,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 83,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.33 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.