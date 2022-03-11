Pacifico Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 14th (NASDAQ:PAFOU)

Pacifico Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PAFOU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 14th. Pacifico Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 14th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Pacifico Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PAFOU opened at $10.19 on Friday. Pacifico Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,415,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,030,000.

