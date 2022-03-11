Pacifico Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:PAFOU) Lock-Up Period To End on March 14th

Pacifico Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PAFOU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 14th. Pacifico Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 14th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

PAFOU stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40. Pacifico Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Pacifico Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacifico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacifico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Pacifico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pacifico Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $369,000.

