Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) PT Lowered to $23.00

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paragon 28 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

NYSE:FNA opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. Paragon 28 has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at $42,541,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at $13,058,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at $12,611,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at $7,994,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at $7,076,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

