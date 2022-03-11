Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.910-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PGRE traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.50. 28,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,584. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -116.88, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -311.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,203,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,976,000 after purchasing an additional 641,747 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,481,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 641,005 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 885.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 441,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 339,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

