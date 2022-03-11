PARSIQ Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.87 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $34.87 million and approximately $367,443.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.00293029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004166 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.70 or 0.01223900 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003319 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 147,003,483 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

