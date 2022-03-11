Patrick M. Webster Sells 2,420 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.21 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UFPI. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Amundi bought a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UFP Industries by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 35,869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

