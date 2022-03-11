Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period.

Shares of STOT stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

