Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Inseego by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 302.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Inseego by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Inseego by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 228,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSG opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

