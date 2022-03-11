Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $198.64 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.94 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

