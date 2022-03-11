Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,504,000 after purchasing an additional 171,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,716,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,851,000 after acquiring an additional 497,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 999,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,677,000 after acquiring an additional 65,076 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $195.72 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $179.46 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.12 and a 200 day moving average of $210.16.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

