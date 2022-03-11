Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $33,357,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,865,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,884,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

BROS opened at $52.97 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.45.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

