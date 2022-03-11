Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IDME opened at $21.92 on Friday. International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40.
