Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDME opened at $21.92 on Friday. International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40.

Get International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.