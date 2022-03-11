PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 154.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in PayPal by 48.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.03. 335,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,860,115. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.81 and a 200 day moving average of $202.59. The stock has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.29.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.