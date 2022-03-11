Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Up 11.7%

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) shot up 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.15. 229,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,717,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSFE. Wolfe Research lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paysafe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paysafe by 379.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Paysafe by 349.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

