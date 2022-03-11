Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $22.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 74,083 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $27,928.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,826 shares of company stock worth $599,007. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Peabody Energy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,873,000 after buying an additional 4,272,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,128,662 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $61,716,000 after acquiring an additional 750,921 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 271.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,825,949 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $48,598,000 after acquiring an additional 250,512 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.