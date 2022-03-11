Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.30.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.02. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $143.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -98.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.00%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,750 shares of company stock worth $182,760. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems (Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.