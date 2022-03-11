Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.05

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 239363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTON. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $74,023,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,521,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,065,000 after buying an additional 475,589 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $13,410,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

