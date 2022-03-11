Pendal Group Ltd Has $17.95 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 293,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,985 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,698,688. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $361.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

