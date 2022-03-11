Pendal Group Ltd Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after buying an additional 503,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after acquiring an additional 45,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,577,000 after acquiring an additional 149,404 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,915,000 after acquiring an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 864,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,186,000 after acquiring an additional 169,825 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $847.94.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,858 shares of company stock valued at $24,326,504. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $6.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $700.17. 11,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,044. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $639.16 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $722.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $782.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.83%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

